White Stuff welcomes sales increase amid ongoing transformation plan

British fashion retailer White Stuff reported strong results for the full year to March 29, 2025, as its ongoing transformation strategy continues to roll out. Over the reporting period, sales rose 20.3 percent compared to the year prior, amounting to 184 million pounds.

The company attributed the increase to its “continued focus on what customers want” and comes as it reported a “record number of new customers”, with figures up 41 percent year-on-year.

In a statement, Tracey Verghese, managing director of White Stuff, said the strong trading period came “despite ongoing pressures in the external environment”, demonstrating “that our focus on transforming the brand is working”.

Throughout the year, White Stuff carried out six new store openings across the UK, including its first travel-focused location in London Gatwick, reflecting its continued investment into brand awareness.

The period also marked a new chapter for White Stuff under TFG London, which acquired the brand in October 2024. In a press release, the company said the integration into the fashion retail group was “progressing well”.

Looking ahead, Verghese said the company “will continue to grow” across all channels, while driving product innovation and elevating the customer experience in both stores and online.

For the first half of the current financial year, trading is in line with expectations and ahead of last year, the company said. “White Stuff’s ambition remains to grow across all channels in the UK and internationally, and investing further in brand awareness to reach more new customers,” it added.