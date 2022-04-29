Wholesale marketplace Faire launches in Australia

Wholesale marketplace Faire has announced it will be launching in Australia, making its services available to independent brands and retailers in the region.

It will be the first time the company has launched outside of North America and Europe, and closely follows the platform’s recent expansion into Canada and 16 markets throughout the UK and Europe.

“We’re especially excited to offer our support to Australian brands and retailers, one of the most values-driven entrepreneurial communities in the world, who historically have faced high costs and complications when expanding to new markets,” said Faire co-founder and CEO, Max Rhodes, in a release.

Rhodes continued: “Faire offers small businesses the best inventory financing and fulfilment. Whether their goal is to expand globally or continue focusing on their local strategy, we’re committed to empowering Australian entrepreneurs to build their business the way they want.”

Faire said it is serving 1,000 brands in Australia so far, offering roughly 100,000 products across a range of categories.

The platform added that it is planning to grow a dedicated team in the region, with the goal of hiring up to 20 employees to be based in Sydney, Australia, by the end of the year.