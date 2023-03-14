Wholesaler Joor launches shoppable trend report

Wholesale marketplace Joor has launched a new feature on its platform that allows users to shop directly from its trend report.

Through ‘On Trend: Women’s Fall 2023’, buyers will be able to purchase runway trends from the current season from an edit of over 14,000 fashion brands that are presenting their FW23 collections via Joor.

It marks the platform’s first venture into shoppable trend reporting, combining both the ability to identify relevant trends and buy directly from wholesale.

The new report is linked to fully shoppable line sheets and styles available on the Joor Passport platform.

In a release, Amanda McCormick Bacal, SVP of marketing, said: “Joor’s position at the fulcrum of fashion wholesale provides us with a unique perspective into the latest trends emerging from the runways and the ability to translate those trends into orders.

“Joor understands the need for retailers to condense large amounts of data in real time and provides buyers with actionable insights available at their fingertips to make informed purchase decisions.”

For the latest FW23 womenswear report, Joor covered six trends available to buy for the season; seeing red, sheer elegance, modern minimalism, monochrome mania, elongated silhouettes and a touch of teddy.