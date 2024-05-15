WHP Global and Tailored Brands renew licensing partnership for Joseph Abboud

WHP Global and menswear retailer Tailored Brands have extended their licensing partnership for the Joseph Abboud brand.

Under the extended long-term agreement, the company said in a release, Tailored Brands will continue to design, manufacture, market, and sell Joseph Abboud branded tailored clothing and sportswear in the United States and Canada, with plans to grow the brand.

"Extending our partnership for the Joseph Abboud brand will help ensure that we continue to deliver a proven solution for our customers," said John Tighe, president of Tailored Brands.

The Joseph Abboud brand, acquired by WHP Global in 2020, is a top selling brand at Men's Wearhouse with Made in America tailored business operated out of the longstanding Joseph Abboud Factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

"Tailored Brands is delivering exceptional results, and we are thrilled to extend and expand our partnership with them for the Joseph Abboud fashion brand. We look forward to continuing to work together to further elevate the Joseph Abboud brand and expand its reach in North America," added Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and CEO of WHP Global.