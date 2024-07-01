WHP Global partners with FFI Global for new G-Star kidswear line

G-Star is expanding its childrenswear offering through a partnership between WHP Global and FFI Global, WHP Global announced in a press release. The move will see G-Star leverage FFI Global’s expertise and extensive market reach.

G-Star aims to target a younger generation by offering “fashion-forward and sustainable clothing options for kids”. The new collection will comprise pieces that are said to be stylish, sustainable and comfortable, including denim, t-shirts, outerwear and accessories.

The partnership with FFI Global is expected to strengthen G-Star’s presence in the childrenswear market. “This strategic partnership enables us to tap into one of the fastest growing demographics and provide high-quality, fashion-forward solutions to the next generation of consumers,” said Lynn Flynn, EVP Fashion Vertical at WHP Global.

The new G-Star kidswear line is set to launch in early 2025 and will be available across Europe, Australia, South Africa, Canada and the United States.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL.