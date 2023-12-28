WHP secures deal to expand Lotto in Germany and Poland

Brand management firm WHP Global has announced that it has signed a long-term licence agreement with Schmidt Group subsidiary Fashioncenter GMBH for the sportswear brand Lotto.

The deal continues Fashioncenter and WHP’s ongoing relationship, previously established for the licensing of Kappa 25 years ago.

Through the latest agreement, Fashioncenter will now take over the product development and distribution of Lotto’s lifestyle footwear and sports fashion apparel in Germany and Poland, expanding its presence in Central Europe.

As such, the company will work alongside Lotto Sport Italia, which operates the performance categories for the brand in Europe.

New Lotto lifestyle collections will become available in summer 2024 under the name ‘Lotto Life’s’, and are further expected to enter stores at the beginning of autumn/winter 2024. Each line will combine lifestyle and active segments.

In a release, chief commercial officer at WHP, Stanley Silverstein, said: “We are excited to welcome the Schmidt Group as our partner, leveraging not only their experience in distributing lifestyle brands, but also their extensive network within two of Europe's top markets. We expect this partnership will significantly increase our footprint in this important region.”

In their own statement, Andrea Tomat, president and CEO of LSI, and Cornelia Schmidt, CEO of Fashioncenter, added: "Our companies have a shared vision for the future growth of the Lotto brand in Germany and Poland.

“We look forward to a long and successful partnership as we introduce new products inspired by Italian style and love for sport to the region expanding our customers base beyond performance apparel and footwear into the larger lifestyle space.”