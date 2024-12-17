Why Peak Design is facing backlash in the wake of Luigi Mangione’s arrest

Backpack maker Peak Design has issued a statement addressing threats made against its staff in the wake of the arrest of Luigi Mangione, the suspect in shooting and killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson. But what has sparked such backlash?

In the days leading up to Mangione’s arrest, and following his subsequent capture, people in the US and across social media have been divided on their perspective of the case. While some have expressed distaste or disapproval of Mangione’s alleged actions, others have come out in support of the accused, with some even calling for his release.

Following Thompson’s death, police released surveillance footage of the assailant to the public in the hopes of securing more information or possible leads. One thing that was identified was none other than a Peak Design backpack, the exact model being V1 Everyday, which the accused appeared to be wearing at the scene.

It was Peak Design founder and boss Peter Dering who seemingly brought this to light. On December 5, Dering told the New York Times that he had contacted police upon seeing the footage, recognising the backpack as one of the company’s. “Of course, my instinct would be to do whatever is possible to help track this person down,” Dering added.

Since Mangione’s arrest on December 9, and following his interview with the media outlet, the CEO has said that himself and the Peak Design team have continued to face threats and accusations, some labelling Dering a “snitch” due his cooperation with authorities. On social media, rumours also began circulating that Dering was attempting to access the serial number of the bag seen in the surveillance footage “to rat on the original owner”, one among many posts on Instagram and TikTok claimed.

Peak Design founder addresses claims of serial number tracking

Such backlash prompted Dering to issue an email to customers in which he underlined that he took their privacy seriously and asked for them to “continue to instill trust in the Peak”. He further stated that employees were facing serious threats due to the alleged misinformation.

Dering later doubled down on his attempts to clear things up in a post on Peak Design’s official Instagram account, which has since limited its comments. In it, he reaffirmed that the brand had not provided customer information to the police and it “would only do so under the order of a subpoena”. Dering noted that while serial numbers on the V1 Everyday backpack models were “not unique”, the company could still not associate a product serial number with a customer unless they had voluntarily registered their product on Peak Design’s site.

It must be noted that not all “fashion” items associated with the case have been the subject of calls for boycotts. In fact, some have even helped bolster the sales of the brands behind them. During the five-day manhunt, the New York Police Department reported uncovering the Peak Design backpack in question in Central Park, in it residing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Monopoly money. Following the report, sales for Tommy Hilfiger jackets bearing a resemblance to that of the released footage reportedly spiked.

Additionally, from imagery of the accused, Reddit fashion sleuths were also able to allegedly identify a sherpa-lined Levi’s hoodie. According to TMZ, the 225 dollar jacket sold over 700 units in 48 hours, as was revealed in a tracking tool on the Macy’s website, which later listed the product as unavailable.

Magione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and has been charged with second-degree murder.