Wilko’s new owner relaunches e-commerce site

British budget retailer Wilko has relaunched its own website weeks after it was bought out of administration by retail group The Range in a five million pound deal.

The move ensures that Wilko’s name can recommence trading, and continue offering its wide selection of health and beauty products, alongside homeware, decorating and other household categories.

The Range secured Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property early in September, saving it from the dregs of administration after the company fell into a financial spiral.

At the time of the announcement, appointed administrators for the high street chain, PWC, said that following the acquisition, it expected Wilko’s online operations to recommence following the conclusion of the administration store trading programme in October.

In a statement, joint administrator, Jane Steer, said: “Since our appointment, the feedback from customers and wider stakeholders during this challenging period has reinforced the fact that Wilko remains a much loved and trusted brand within the UK.

“This sale to The Range will ensure that the Wilko name lives on under their ownership and we wish The Range every success.”

As part of the deal, 36 employees from Wilko’s digital team had been transferred over to The Range.

It was after this announcement that it was revealed that Wilko’s 400-plus store network was to shut down, making a reported 12,000 employees redundant.