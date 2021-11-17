Wincanton secures five year supply chain contract with Primark

Wincanton has announced its new five year supply chain contract with Primark for the provision of transport services to its UK stores.

Wincanton will manage transportation across Primark’s UK supply chain. It plans on ensuring broader collaboration on key points such as capacity through the optimisation of its network.

Beginning next year, Wincanton will make over 50,000 deliveries to 191 stores across the UK under the new contract. Both Wincanton and Primark will also work to reduce carbon emissions, such as limiting the distances travelled by HGVs by 15 percent, as well as increasing alternative fuel usage.

“This is a significant contract which demonstrates strong momentum within the business, as we welcome our new colleagues to the Wincanton family. The Wincanton and Primark teams are working hand-in-hand to deliver a successful transformation for Primark’s transport operations,” said MD of general merchandise at Wincanton, Rachel Gilbey.

Around 100 colleagues will join Wincanton’s 20,000 strong team, engaged across transport operations and deliveries nationwide. They will also be able to utilise Wincanton’s real-time visibility provided by Winsight, the company’s single platform technology suite.

“Wincanton has developed sustainable solutions that will bolster Primark’s logistics capacity in the UK and we look forward to continuing to innovate and improve our transport operations,” said director of logistics at Primark, Mark Shirley.