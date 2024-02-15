Windsong Global acquires JVN Hair and Pipette

Consumer-focused investment firm Windsong Global has acquired haircare and beauty brands JVN Hair and Pipette for an undisclosed amount.

As part of the transaction, Windsong Global has formed Belle Brands LLC, a holding company created to house both JVN and Pipette, under the leadership of newly appointed president Teresa Lo, a beauty veteran with more than 15 years of experience across strategy, retail and operations.

Professional hair stylist and Netflix star Jonathan Van Ness, founder of JVN Hair, will continue to partner with Lo on their namesake brand, added the investment firm in a press release.

William Sweedler, managing partner at Windsong Global, said: "As consumer-focused investors, we have followed the success of JVN Hair and Pipette, understanding the growing desire for clean, high-performance formulas in the beauty and personal care space.

"We believe there is a great opportunity to nurture and grow both brands, their communities, and consumer loyalty. To lead this effort, we are pleased to welcome Tereso Lo as president, and are equally excited to partner with Jonathan in bringing their expertise, innovation, and creativity to market."

JVN Hair was launched exclusively at Sephora in 2021, offering clean, silicone-free products, including shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and stylers. The haircare brand is currently available in seven countries.

Commenting on the deal, Van Ness added: "This is an exciting moment for JVN Hair, and I'm grateful to Windsong Global for believing in our brand. JVN Hair—our products, our stylists, our community—is so deeply meaningful to me.

“I'm thrilled to have found a partner in Windsong who shares our vision and goals, and in conjunction with Teresa's leadership, I can't wait to see what we achieve next."

While Pipette, founded in 2019, delivers science-backed family essentials to nurture, support, and protect the skin. The brand offers a wide array of products for families, ranging from baby balm to shampoo to SPF. Pipette is available at Target, Walmart and other food, drug and mass retailers in the US and Canada, as well as online.