Wish appoints Vijay Talwar as CEO to drive turnaround plan

Mobile e-commerce platform Wish has appointed Vijay Talwar as its new chief executive officer and member of the company’s board of directors, effective February 1.

Talwar succeeds Piotr Szulczewski, Wish’s founder and former CEO, who will continue to serve the company as a member of the board.

In the role of CEO, Talwar will be responsible for driving the strategic execution of Wish’s turnaround plans. This includes improving the user and merchant experience through entertaining features, technological innovations and operational development. He will also push long-term growth plans.

Talwar joins the company from Foot Locker, where he served as CEO for the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa markets. At Foot Locker, Talwar was credited with building a customer-focused, omnichannel retail business, which was also evident in his prior role as president of Foot Locker Digital. In this position, Talwar repositioned the digital business to become Foot Locker’s fastest-growing segment.

Talwar’s appointment is the latest in a series of new executive hires at Wish, including Vivian Liu as chief financial officer and Farhang Kassaei and Tarun Jain as chief technology officer and chief product officer.