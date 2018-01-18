With positive growth in 2017 Jabong to reward customers for boosting sales

Flipkart’s fashion subsidiary Jabong saw significant growth in 2017 on the back multiple mega sale events including You Are The Festival’, ‘Big Brand Sale, Cracker of a Sale, Flipkart’s Big Billion Day and Myntra’s End of Reason Sale. The company has claimed without disclosing any numbers that it witnessed a surge in revenue and customer base all through 2017.

Jabong's gross merchandise value (GMV)went up 30 per cent, post-merger with Myntra, with their combined GMV touching $1 billion for year ended March 31, 2017. However, Jabong’s contribution was only 30 per cent. The Jabong-Myntra management is eyeing profitability in the next financial year and is hoping to earn a combined GMV of $1.4-1.5 billion (close to Rs 10,000 crore). The company had earlier stated it will be marketing Jabong’s products aggressively and invest about 6-7 per cent of the total sales revenue in marketing. As a part of its marketing strategy the company has now decided to reward some of its high spending shoppers for the year 2017.

It handed out prizes that included cars, bikes and foreign trips to eight lucky winners who shopped for the highest amount during its sale events. Gunjan Soni, Head of Jabong has said customer delight is at the center of everything we do at Jabong. It is therefore, imperative to recognise customers for their loyalty and affinity towards Jabong, which motivates us to strive harder.