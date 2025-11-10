WL Gore to shutter Gorewear business amid financial pressures

WL Gore & Associates, the maker of technical performance material Gore-Tex, is set to wind down its Gorewear business unit. The company cited mounting financial pressures as the driving force behind the decision to shutter the cycling and running apparel brand.

The announcement was made in a letter to retailers obtained and reported on by German media platform Velobiz. The letter, signed by WL Gore leadership, said “careful consideration and in-depth analysis of long-term prospects” had been made in regards to the planned closure.

Management goes on to say: “For more than 40 years, we have strived with great dedication and considerable investment to successfully position the Gorewear brand in an extremely competitive environment. However, despite all these efforts, we see no realistic possibility of sustainably achieving our business and financial goals.”

According to the letter, Gore will continue to accept and fulfil orders until March 31, 2026, during which time the Gorewear website will remain active. Gorewear was formed after Gore Bike Wear, founded in 1985, was combined with Gore Running Wear in 2018.

