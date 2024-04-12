Wolf & Badger launches ambassador programme

B-Corp certified Wolf & Badger has announced the launch of a new brand ambassador programme designed to allow content creators to “help generate for independent ethical brands”.

Dubbed ‘Tastemakers’, the in-house developed programme serves as a platform for creators to edit, style, feature and ultimately share their favourite products with their audience in return for a commission.

Curated edits, collections and looks from the initiative will be exhibited in custom storefronts on the Wolf & Badger website as well as via creators’ social channels in the hope of encouraging consumers to shop more responsibly and for differentiated products.

In a release, CEO and co-founder of Wolf & Badger, George Graham, described the programme as “an exciting evolution in the way independent brands are able to connect with conscious consumers across social channels”.

Graham added: “By working more closely with some of our favourite partners and creators, we are enabling customers to be inspired by the unique style and creativity of our creator ecosystem, all whilst everyone is, supporting the growth of smaller designer-led brands and business in the process – a big win all round.

“This represents an important development in the social commerce space for emerging brands as well as a great opportunity for creators.”

Among the initial creators included are Amy Sequins, Penny Goldstone, Adele Cany, Bettina Campolucci and Karimah Hassan, with the programme to be later rolled out for more invited creators over the coming months.