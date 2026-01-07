Wolf & Badger marks 15th anniversary with 500 million US dollars in brand sales

Wolf & Badger, the global marketplace for independent ethical brands, which operates stores in London, New York City, and Los Angeles, celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2025 and rounded out the year by surpassing half a billion US dollars in cumulative sales for independent brands since its launch in 2010.

In a statement, the independent retailer said that 2025 was its “most decorated year to date,” with the US accounting for more than half of its total platform sales for the first time in the company’s history. This shift reflects the retailer’s investment in the US market, including expanded retail presence with a pop-up at the W Hotel Times Square.

It also adds that while its footprint diversified last year across 70 consumer markets, and its website hit almost 40 million visits, it was its stores that delivered “standout performances against the backdrop of a difficult retail environment”.

The Wolf & Badger West Hollywood store in Los Angeles achieved a 40 percent sales increase, in part due to new initiatives in the creator space and its ongoing series of activations and events, while the New York store recorded its largest-ever sales day in October.

In the UK, the London store grew sales 7 percent year-on-year despite a decline in footfall, demonstrating “strong customer loyalty” and increased average transaction values.

The business also notes that its ongoing investment in AI-driven discovery and on-site personalisation continues to deliver measurable impact. Over the past two years, AI enhancements across the platform have contributed to a 10 percent increase in online conversion rates and 3.2 million pounds of directly attributable incremental sales.

The ethical marketplace also increased its B Corp score to 108.8, up 34 percent from its 81 points in its initial assessment in 2021, which represents double the average improvement achieved by recertifying businesses.

Last year also marked the business’s strongest year to date for Brand Guarantee vetting, used to verify a brand’s legitimacy, operational integrity, and ethical standards. The retailer vetted 950 brands, representing 2,067 assessments, including resubmissions, a 50 percent increase from 2024.

George Graham, chief executive and co-founder of Wolf & Badger, said: "Reaching 15 years and surpassing 500 million US dollars in sales for independent brands since our launch is a milestone that belongs to the incredible community we've built. The 2,000 independent brands who trust us with their businesses, and the conscious consumers who choose to shop differently. Being named Retailer of the Year at Drapers and improving our B Corp score by 34 percent validates what we've always believed: that ethical retail can succeed and scale.

“Wolf & Badger was founded in the UK and has grown with the support of a strong community of independent businesses, 42 percent of whom are UK-based. Our founder-led brands are building responsibly, and when political conditions are supportive, that progress can extend across the wider independent sector. The recent Budget is a helpful step forward with reforms to EMI and EIS."

Looking ahead to 2026, Wolf & Badger said it "remains optimistic about growth opportunities for responsible scale-up businesses" in the UK and is focused on profitable growth, international expansion with a US focus, and delivering value to independent brands.