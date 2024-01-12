Wolf & Badger posts 2023 revenue growth of 15 percent

Wolf & Badger reported a net revenue growth of 15 percent for 2023 led by continued US growth.

A destination for fashion, homeware, and lifestyle products, the company also witnessed a record-breaking festive trading over the holiday season, positioning the platform as an alternative destination to discover unique and ethically-sourced gifts and reaffirming its position for responsible shopping.

Wolf & Badger said in a release that it maintained consistent profitability throughout the year alongside the revenue growth, with this first full-year EBITDA profit showcasing the resilience of the business model adopted by Wolf & Badger in the face of a challenging market.

Commenting on the annual financial results, George Graham, CEO & co-founder of Wolf & Badger, said: "We are delighted to have continued to deliver growth alongside profitability in 2023, despite undoubtedly challenging market conditions. As we head into 2024, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a platform that stands as a fair and viable alternative to mainstream retail, allowing our customers to shop with purpose and moreover providing greater opportunities to independent brands worldwide."

The company added that in addition to its online presence, the brand operates stores in London, New York and Los Angeles, and is in the process of exploring further expansion opportunities.