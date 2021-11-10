Wolford chooses NewStore as global omnichannel store solution

Skinwear brand Wolford has chosen NewStore as a part of its Wolford X omnichannel digitalization.

The omnichannel platform will help to unify the digital and physical channels of Wolford, integrating direct sales channels such as stores, ecommerce and social media in order to offer a smoother and more immediate service to its customers.

NewStore can support multiple languages, different currencies, global payments and delivery. The platform also combines mobile point-of-sale, order management, clienteling, inventory and fulfilment, allowing Wolford to have a singular system across a wide number of countries.

“NewStore is a key component of the Wolford X initiative as it will replace our existing, monolithic technology stack and become the backbone of our retail operations,” said Rainer Knapp, global director IT and digital at Wolford. “We chose the NewStore Omnichannel Platform because it is fast, flexible and easy to use. On top of that, we needed a retail solution that aligned with our strategy of implementing a scalable, best-of-breed architecture composed of specialised and highly integrated technologies.”

NewStore offers companies numerous different options from selling inventory from any location or distribution centre by giving store associates access to real-time inventory, to providing a range of omnichannel fulfilment options that will allow customers to buy online and pick up in store.

Other brands that utilise NewStore include Ganni, Goorin Bros and Outdoor Voices.

“NewStore allows brands to run stores as an extension of their web business. Regardless of location, Wolford store associates will have access to real-time inventory data, product details, and customer information from any of its selling channels. All of this is available on beautiful, easy-to-use iPhone apps,” said Stephan Schamback, founder and CEO of NewStore.