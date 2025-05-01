Wolford postpones publication of annual financial statements

Austrian clothing supplier Wolford AG had planned to present its final results for the 2024 financial year on Wednesday. But that did not happen.

The company announced late on Wednesday afternoon that the publication of the audited annual financial statements and the audited consolidated financial statements would be “postponed by a few days”. It is now expected that the corresponding financial reports will be “completed and published in the next few days”. No reasons were given for the delay in the brief announcement.

Wolford suffered a 30 percent drop in sales in 2024

At the end of February, the clothing supplier had already admitted that, according to preliminary figures, it had suffered a 30 percent drop in sales to 88 million euros last year. Wolford explained at the time that 2024 was “characterised by challenges and upheavals, in particular macroeconomic uncertainties and logistical disruptions”. For example, the change to a new logistics partner led to delays in product deliveries.

2024 was a difficult financial year overall for the Wolford parent company Lanvin Group. The Chinese group announced on Wednesday that its loss was significantly higher than in the previous year.