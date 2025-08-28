Wolford: Revenue decline in first half

Wolford AG faced "repercussions of business disruptions" in the first half of the current 2025 financial year. In the first six months, the Austrian apparel supplier's revenue decreased by 10.1 million euros to 33 million euros compared to the previous year. This was revealed in an ad hoc announcement published on Thursday.

Wolford attributes the decline to "ongoing effects of delivery delays and store closures" initiated in the previous year. Although the issues were structurally resolved at the end of 2024, the consequences impacted revenue in the first quarter of 2025.

Despite the significant decline in revenue, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) remained "relatively stable" compared to the previous year. Wolford managed to lower its cost base. Restructuring and efficiency measures initiated in recent months have proven effective. These results should be "interpreted in the context of the expected, ongoing transitional phase".

The company is actively implementing a comprehensive operational transformation. This aims to restore long-term resilience and profitability, according to the announcement. Initial signs of recovery are expected in the second half of the year.

Looking at the full year 2025, Wolford does not expect any significant negative impact of the trade-related economic environment on revenue and earnings.