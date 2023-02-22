Wolford sales increase by 16 percent in 2022

Wolford AG has announced that in the fiscal year 2022 sales amounted to 126.6 million euros, which corresponds to an increase of 16 percent compared to the previous fiscal year 2021.

On the earnings side, the company said in a statement, the outlook given at the half-year is confirmed, according to which there will be no improvement in operating profit (EBIT) for the full year.

The company added that sales increase was achieved in all channels. Business in direct-to-customer grew by 21 percent and in wholesale by 3 percent.

Across geographies, the North America region grew by 45 percent, the EMEA region by 9 percent and rest of the world sales increased by 80 percent, while there was a decline in sales of 7 percent in the Greater China due to lockdown.