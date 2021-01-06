Wolverine Worldwide names Jim Zwiers as President, global operations and Matt Blonder as President of global ecommerce

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has announced the appointment of Jim Zwiers as President, global operations group, responsible for portfolio-wide sourcing, logistics, distribution, customer service, and information technology and Matt Blonder as its new President, global ecommerce. The company said in a statement that Zwiers will concurrently serve as President, international group, a position he has held since 2014, and will remain Executive Vice President of the company and a member of the executive leadership team, while Blonder will report to Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide’s President.

“Jim is uniquely and ideally suited to lead the Global Operations Group, and I could not be more pleased with this expansion of his role,” said Blake Krueger, Wolverine Worldwide’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, adding, “His extensive experience with the company’s brands and international operations, coupled with his digital background and successful implementation of speed-to-market initiatives, will help accelerate the Company’s digital-first transformation and global eCommerce growth.”

Zwiers, 52, the company added, has been with Wolverine Worldwide for almost 23 years, serving in many significant operational roles including president of the performance group and president of the outdoor group, along with leadership of the company’s global ecommerce and retail businesses. He has also held senior operational roles including senior vice president with responsibility for strategy, business development, and legal.

Zwiers succeeds Mike Jeppesen, who is retiring after more than 33 years in the footwear industry, the last nine of which have been with Wolverine Worldwide. Jeppesen, the company further said, will remain in an advisory role through mid-year to assist with the transition.

Blonder, the company said, brings to Wolverine Worldwide more than 20 years of omni-channel, consumer direct, digital marketing, and merchandising experience across a variety of well-known brands and retailers. Most recently, he was global head of digital at Reebok, a division of Adidas, where he transformed the brand’s digital strategy, led a complete refresh of Reebok.com, revamped the digital consumer experience, and introduced a new global loyalty program.

“Wolverine Worldwide witnessed a dramatic change in consumer behaviour last year, highlighted by a significant shift to ecommerce and heightened digital engagement,” said Hoffman, adding, “The Company has set a bold goal to achieve $500 million in global ecommerce revenue for 2021. Matt’s proven track record makes him the ideal person to lead this ongoing digital transformation.”