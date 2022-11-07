Wolverine Worldwide names Nicholas Long as lead independent director

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has announced the appointment of Nicholas T. (“Tom”) Long as lead independent director, effective November 4, 2022.

The company said in a release that Long, a Wolverine Worldwide director since 2011 and current chair of the compensation committee, succeeds Dr. David T. Kollat, who will remain on the board.

“Tom brings an enormous depth and breadth of both boardroom leadership and management experience to the lead independent director role for Wolverine Worldwide. His expertise in global brand-building, strategic marketing, and consumer-obsessed businesses will be critical in helping to set and deliver against the company’s strategic objectives,” said Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide’s president and chief executive officer.

Long, 63, the company added, is a veteran of multiple consumer-focused brands and brings exceptional global experience from his over thirty-year career. From 2011 until his retirement in 2015, Long served as CEO of MillerCoors LLC, a joint venture between two publicly traded beverage companies.

Previously, he was CEO and chief marketing officer of Miller Brewing Company. Before entering the beer industry, Long spent 17 years at The Coca-Cola Company as president of the Northwest Europe Division, president of the Great Britain and Ireland Division, and in several senior marketing positions.

Long holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He also serves on the board of directors of Amcor Limited and several private company boards.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, I would like to express our gratitude and deep appreciation to David Kollat for his strong leadership and sound judgement as lead independent director,” added Blake W. Krueger, executive chairman of Wolverine Worldwide.