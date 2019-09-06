Women’s innerwear brand Zivame records 50 per cent jump in revenue

Zivame’s revenues have grown 50 per cent in fiscal ’19. Focusing on an omni-channel strategy, the brand plans to double store count to 60 and expand its presence through online fashion portals in the next eight months. Zivame is an intimate wear platform. For the upcoming festive, wedding and holiday seasons, the brand offers innovations for women for example, the wonder wire bra, the shaper bra, the super soft Marshmallow collection and festive must-haves like the strapless bra, the ultra-low-back bra, the backless bra and Zivame’s famous mermaid sari shape wear. Zivame offers women the right intimate wear to pair with outerwear, whether that’s ethnic, western or fusion wear. Zivame has the widest offerings, innovations and collections across lingerie, shape wear, sleepwear and active wear.

Zivame founded in 2011 in a multi-brand online platform for lingerie. The marketplace model provides between 15 to 20 per cent margins to retailers compared to 50 to 60 per cent margins from retailing private labels. The company plans to build a premier woman-centric brand across the country. The pivot to becoming an online brand requires a change in key performance indicators for the company as it is an inventory heavy model.