Wood Wood targeting its "next chapter" with new creative team

Scandinavian fashion and lifestyle brand Wood Wood, which was acquired by Danish conglomerate DK Company in April after the brand fell into insolvency in 2023, resulting in store closures in London and Berlin, is looking to expand its presence across international markets “in the coming years”.

In a statement, the Copenhagen-based brand said it was going through a “creative rebirth,” and that there would be a renewed focus on design, aesthetics, and “a more streamlined approach to its product offering,” as it looks to become a leader in contemporary fashion.

Alongside its creative reinvention, Wood Wood adds that it is making “significant strides in expanding its reach” across Europe and other international markets in the upcoming seasons while adding that it will “carefully consider the markets in which it operates”.

A key part of this expansion is the strategic separation of Wood Wood’s mainline from its more commercial line, ‘Double A by Wood Wood,’ which will focus on accessible basics and never-out-of-stock (NOOS) styles. This dual-brand approach it states will allow Wood Wood to maintain "its premium positioning in select markets while expanding its reach without compromising its identity".

Wood Wood has renewed focus as part of DK Company and new creative team

The brand’s new creative vision will be driven by Brian SS Jensen, one of the founding members of Wood Wood, who has taken on the creative director role, alongside Gitte Wetter, former head of menswear at Danish fashion brand Samsøe Samsøe, who was named as head of design over the summer.

Together the duo are “redefining the Wood Wood identity with a fresh, modern approach, all while staying true to the brand’s core values of creativity, collaboration, and curating distinct design concepts,” explains the brand.

The move will see Jensen, who has a background in graphic design, working to shape the brand’s visual identity with a focus on reimagining Wood Wood’s aesthetic and overseeing concept development and future collaborations. Wetter, who was at Samsøe Samsøe for 15 years, has a deep knowledge of materials and textiles and will work closely with Jensen “to ensure every collection aligns with the brand’s new direction”.

Rounding off the management team will be brand director Morten Dybdahl.

On the rebirth, Jensen said: “I’m incredibly excited to explore what’s next for Wood Wood. After being with the brand since its inception, it’s both a challenge and a privilege to lead this transformation.

“Our creative journey is about elevating Wood Wood while remaining true to what made the brand unique. The pillars of Wood Wood – to create, curate, and collaborate – are the foundation of everything we do, and that won’t change as we grow.”

Wood Wood to showcase new design approach for AW25

The first collection from the newly established creative team will be for autumn/winter 2025, which will be available from January 2025 and is set to hit stores by July 2025.

Commenting on the upcoming collection, Wetter said: “For AW25, we’ve focused on creating a balance between dressed-up and dressed-down styles - ‘informal formal’ pieces that can be mixed and matched for a vintage, collegiate vibe.

“Think casual suitings, oversized knits, voluminous pants with patch pockets, wool coats and textured fabrics like boucle and cord. The colours reflect a worn-in, autumn feel, with rich burgundy, earthy browns, and soft greens, while washed-out lavender brings a subtle pop. It’s about blending classic elements with a modern street influence for something fresh yet nostalgic.”

As part of DK Company, Wood Wood sits alongside other fashion brands, including Gestuz, Ichi, InWear, Kaffe, Blend and Soaked in Luxury. The company has more than 25 brands and operates 450 selling points/shops (fully and partly owned, franchises, concession, and consignment) in Europe, Canada and China, as well as online.