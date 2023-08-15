Woody Blackford joins as chief product officer of Columbia brand

Columbia Sportswear Company has hired Woody Blackford as senior vice president, chief product officer for the Columbia Brand.

Blackford, the company said in a statement, is returning to Columbia, where he previously worked for 14 years, culminating in the position of vice president, global design and innovation. While at Columbia, he invented omni-heat, the patented technology used in many of Columbia’s products.

“We are delighted to welcome Woody back to Columbia. Woody’s long track record of creating innovative solutions to protect people in the outdoors will help us continue our growth strategy in years to come,” said Joe Boyle, executive vice president and president, Columbia Brand.

The company added Blackford brings several decades of experience in consumer product creation most recently with Canada Goose.

Blackford will coordinate all product aspects of apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment for the Columbia brand, helping to bring to market Columbia’s ground-breaking patented products.