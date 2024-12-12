Woolrich to boost reach outside of Europe with Baoxiniao

Woolrich International, known as the original American outdoor brand, has welcomed a new investor to boost its international footprint, with Chinese apparel group Baoxiniao Holding Co. Ltd. acquiring the intellectual property rights of the Woolrich brand for all territories outside Europe.

Baoxiniao, which owns several apparel brands, including Saint Angelo, Hazzys, Bono, Camicissima and Henry Grant, said in a statement that it was looking to elevate the premium outdoor apparel brand globally, especially within Asia, as well as strengthen its portfolio of brands.

As part of the strategic partnership, Baoxiniao has also entered into a five-year procurement and brand consulting agreement with Woolrich International “to ensure a globally consistent positioning of the brand”.

Stefano Saccone, chief executive and president of Woolrich International, said in a statement: “This agreement with Baoxiniao marks a new and exciting chapter for Woolrich as we strive to bring the brand’s extraordinary heritage that blends functional performance, innovation, and distinctive style to a new generation of consumers globally.

“Our partnership with Baoxiniao will serve as a catalyst for the brand’s growth in Asia and beyond, and we welcome working together to achieve this shared goal.”

Baoxiniao invests in Woolrich International

Woolrich autumn/winter 2024 campaign Credits: Woolrich

Woolrich International, which is controlled by funds advised by L-Gam, will retain ownership of the brand's intellectual property for the European markets and continue to operate the business in the region.

Currently, Woolrich, recognised by its distinctive red-and-black buffalo check patterns, operates more than 35 stores across Europe and Japan and is distributed through leading global retailers, such as Harrods, Le Bon Marché, La Rinascente, Galeries Lafayette, Breuninger, De Bijenkorf, Loden-Frey, El Corte Ingles, Isetan and Ginza Six.

Zhize Wu, chairman of Baoxiniao Holding Co., Ltd, added: " We are extremely excited to incorporate Woolrich brand into our group's multi-brand strategic setup. Through the future collaboration with the European team of Woolrich, we aim to elevate the brand to new heights globally.

“With the industry resources and operational capabilities of our group in the mid-to-high-end apparel sector, we will ensure a great growth potential of all our brands in the Greater China market. The strategic partnership with Woolrich is definitely an important part of the internationalisation of our group, which we certainly look forward to.”

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.