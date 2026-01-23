Watches of Switzerland expands US presence with Deutsch & Deutsch acquisition

The UK-based luxury watch specialist Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG) has announced the completion of its acquisition of Deutsch & Deutsch, a family-owned jewelry and timepiece retailer based in Texas.

Operating since the 1920s, Deutsch & Deutsch is an authorized distributor for several high-end brands, including Rolex, Cartier, Omega, Tudor, Tag Heuer, Breitling, IWC Schaffhausen and Roberto Coin. The acquisition includes four showrooms located in the Texan cities of El Paso, Laredo, McAllen and Victoria.

Strategic expansion and showroom development

The transaction involved the purchase of 88 percent of Deutsch & Deutsch’s share capital, with Watches of Switzerland holding an option to acquire the remaining shares in the future. The four showrooms will continue to trade under their original name, a move intended to leverage the brand's local heritage as it nears its 100th anniversary.

Currently, two of the locations have recently undergone expansion and refurbishment. The has confirmed that planning is underway to bring the remaining two showrooms up to the same modern luxury standards. Following this deal, Watches of Switzerland now operates 25 Rolex-anchored showrooms across the US.

Financial performance and leadership transition

For the financial year ended December 31, 2024, the acquired showrooms generated a combined annual revenue of 67 million dollars. WOSG stated that the profitability of these locations is in line with its existing US retail operations.

Tad Deutsch and Aladar Deutsch, the current leaders of the business, will remain with the company and continue to manage the showrooms post-acquisition. WOSG chief executive officer, Brian Duffy, described the move as “value-accretive” and a complement to the group’s existing network.

Duffy stated: “We have admired Deutsch & Deutsch for many years and see this acquisition as an excellent complement to our existing US showroom network, strengthening our leading position in the luxury watch and jewellery market in the US.”

Forthcoming financial updates

The acquisition follows a strong performance in the region; for the half year of the 2026 financial year, US revenues for the group rose 20 percent to 409 million pounds (553 million dollars).

WOSG is scheduled to publish its third trading update on February 4, 2026.