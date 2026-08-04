Wourth Group purchases sustainable apparel brand Hessnatur

Sustainable apparel brand Hess Natur-Textilien GmbH & Co. KG (Hessnatur) has a new owner.

On Tuesday, the company announced it is being sold by Swiss investment firm Capvis to the UK-based textile group, Wourth Group. The acquisition is still subject to “the usual closing conditions, including the approval of the relevant competition authorities”. Financial details were not disclosed.

“The transaction underscores the successful strategic and economic development of Hessnatur in recent years and forms the basis for the company's future,” a statement read.

The portfolio of the future parent company, Wourth Group, which is backed by the investment firm Verdane, already includes brands such as Woolovers, Pure Collection, Hotter, Scotts & Co and Museum Selection. In Germany, the group is represented by the brand Peter Hahn, which was acquired at the end of 2024.

New owner to drive Hessnatur's growth with targeted investments

Mike Lester, CEO of the Wourth Group, explained the reasons for the acquisition. “Hessnatur has undergone an impressive development in recent years and has a strong brand with a sustainable business model,” he explained in a statement.

“We have long admired Hessnatur for its consistent focus on natural materials, its high standards along the value chain, and the transparency with which the company operates. Together with our shareholder, Verdane, we look forward to continuing on this successful path and actively supporting the company's further development.”

The sustainability pioneer from Butzbach, founded in 1976, will remain true to its strategic direction following the acquisition, Hessnatur announced. The company now plans “targeted investments in digitalisation, customer experience, brand development and operational excellence”.

CEO Andrea Homann has high hopes for the future owner. “The entry of the Wourth Group is an important milestone for Hessnatur. We are gaining a strong strategic partner who shares our long-term vision and actively supports our growth strategy,” she explained. “Together, we want to further expand our market position and consistently develop the potential of our brand, both nationally and internationally.”