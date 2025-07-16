Wrangler chooses Genesco for design and distribution of footwear line

Denim brand Wrangler wants to expand its presence in the footwear market. It has chosen to join the portfolio of wholesale distributor Genesco. Genesco will design, source and market footwear for men, women and children under the Wrangler brand. The two have signed a multi-year licensing agreement for this purpose. The two American companies announced this in a recent press release.

The first Wrangler footwear collection under the licensing agreement is expected to launch in autumn 2026.

"We are delighted to partner with Genesco, a market leader with a proven track record of successfully interpreting brands and bringing compelling footwear to market," said Steve Armus, vice president licensing and collaborations at Wrangler. "This licensing agreement represents a promising opportunity to introduce Wrangler footwear to a broad audience."

Rick Higgins, president of Genesco Brands Group added: "The collaboration with Wrangler offers a valuable opportunity to accelerate the growth of our portfolio within Genesco Brands Group." Genesco is a large American wholesale distributor and manufacturer of footwear and accessories. It has several well-known brands (Ugg, Dockers, Sperry) in its portfolio.

Wrangler is performing well financially. The brand's revenue increased by three percent to 420 million dollars in Q1. This was announced by its parent company Kontoor Brands in May 2025.