WSG acquires American fashion brand Von Dutch

WSG Brands has announced the acquisition of Von Dutch, the Hollywood fashion and lifestyle brand that is popularly known for its bold presence and iconic styles.

Under its new ownership, Von Dutch will be headed by Jack Cheika and Marc Benitez, WSG's CEO and COO. Von Dutch boasts a significant international presence in regions including the USA, Europe, Indonesia, Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand, and now the brand will continue to expand globally under WSG's new ownership.

In a joint statement from Benitez and Cheika said: "We are excited to channel Von Dutch's storied legacy, led for several years by Groupe Royer and now by WSG, into innovative designs that resonate with today's fashion-forward consumers. Our vision is to make Von Dutch not just a brand, but a movement that celebrates individuality and bold expression globally."

The company said in a release that WSG Brands, a newly formed brand management firm with modern day strategies on licensing, will focus and prioritise brand integrity, sustainability, and long-term vision to ensure that each Von Dutch piece - from classic trucker hats to its ready-to-wear stay true to the authenticity and heritage of Von Dutch as a symbol of dynamic self-expression and bold individuality.

As part of its refocused investment, former owners Groupe Royer and its subsidiary Royer Brands International (RBI), advised by Brandthinktank Group, have transferred ownership of the American brand to WSG as of June 2024.

"Only WSG Brands had both the cultural understanding of Von Dutch and the ambition and resources mix required to further deploy the brand going forward", added Jacques Royer, executive chairman of Groupe Royer.

The company added that Marc Benitez, brings over 25 years of diverse industry experience, having held roles at ABG, CAA-GBG, Kenneth Cole, and Coach, while Jack Cheika is an expert in product and branding, retail and licensing, and identifying white space opportunities.