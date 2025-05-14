WSN takes majority stake in Labomode Group

WSN Développement, a French company specialising in the organisation of trade shows, is becoming the majority shareholder of Labomode Group, the publisher of Fashop and Pages Mode.

Following its partnership with business-to-business marketplace Ankorstore, WSN intends to strengthen its leading position in the wholesale sector by acquiring a stake in Labomode. This French group, established in the 1990s, publishes the Pages Mode website, a directory of fashion brands in France that offers data analysis tools to industry professionals. It also publishes the Fashop website, a database of ready-to-wear and footwear multi-brand stores that offers commercial prospecting solutions.

With this stake, WSN Group is expanding its range of services for professionals. The project is led by the company's chief executive officer, Frédéric Maus, who intends to make the company an “agile and innovative partner to support a fashion industry undergoing major transformation,” as stated in the press release.

“The investment in Labomode Group marks a new stage in our strategy of providing practical solutions,” said Maus. “Fashop and PagesMode are now essential references for fashion data in France. This partnership opens up new perspectives for us: integrating artificial intelligence into our tools to predict and anticipate market trends, exploring new sectors and expanding our scope to other creative fields - fashion, lifestyle, design - while supporting our communities in new geographical areas.”

Today, WSN organises 12 events a year, including the Who's Next trade show. It only had two, 10 years ago.