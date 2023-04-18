Xcel Brands signs licensing partnership with One Jeanswear Group

Media and consumer products company Xcel Brands, which owns Halston and C. Wonder, has signed a new strategic licensing partnership with apparel and fashion company One Jeanswear Group (OJG).

Under the agreement, OJG will design and produce apparel products for Xcel’s C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brand. The first products under the deal will ship for the autumn/winter 2023 season.

The new deal marks an expansion of the relationship between Xcel Brands and OJG, which also manufactures products for its Logo by Lori Goldstein brand under license from Xcel.

Robert W. D’Loren, chairman and chief executive of Xcel Brands, said in a statement: “One Jeanswear Group’s unparalleled expertise in apparel makes the company an ideal manufacturing license partner for us.

“With the C. Wonder by Christian Siriano agreement, we’re extremely pleased to launch the second of what we expect to be a long series of collaborations with additional brands in our portfolio.”

Jack Gross, chief executive of One Jeanswear Group, added: “Christian Siriano is one of the most exciting young designers in America and we’re proud to produce apparel for the C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brand. We also look forward to expanding our licensing partnership with Xcel Brands in the future.”

Xcel Brands was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment and social media as one thing and has grown into one of the largest apparel providers within the interactive TV market. It owns brands including Judith Ripka, Halston, Logo by Lori Goldstein, and the C. Wonder brands, as well as a minority stake in Isaac Mizrahi. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. The company states its brands have generated in excess of 3 billion US dollars in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone.