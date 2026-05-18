Xero Shoes targets international expansion with new distribution deals

American minimalist footwear brand Xero Shoes, which specialises in barefoot-style shoes, sandals, and boots designed to let feet bend, flex, and move naturally, has doubled its global distribution network, adding five new international partners to target international growth.

Founded in 2009 by Steven Sashen and Lena Phoenix, Xero Shoes has signed distribution agreements with strategic partners in the UK, Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan, South Korea, and Eastern Europe, as it looks to accelerate its international wholesale growth and strengthen its presence in key global markets.

In the UK, the minimal footwear brand has selected Unify Brand Partnerships, a multi-category distribution and brand management agency that specialises in active, outdoor, and lifestyle fashion. Its brand portfolio includes footwear brands Teva, Reef, and Ipanema, as well as sustainable outdoor gear brand Cotopaxi.

The other international partnerships include Rock Gear Distribution in Canada, Step Hill International in Hong Kong and Taiwan, Brands House in Moldova for Eastern Europe, and fashion platform Musinsa in South Korea.

Chris Melton, global head of business-to-business at Xero Shoes, said in a statement: “We are not adapting to the natural movement trend; we were built for it. These partnerships give us the infrastructure to grow without losing what makes our brand work: speciality relationships, authentic storytelling, and real expertise in their categories.

“We're choosing partners who think about brands the same way we do, speciality first, long-term relationships, and a genuine belief in what natural footwear can do for people.”