Y/Project strategically cancels Paris Fashion Week show

Y/Project, a now regular fixture on the Paris Fashion Week schedule, has made the last minute decision to cancel its show for the season, citing “uncertain times” as the reason.

The Parisian label led by designer Glenn Martens, which was initially scheduled to unveil its collection March 3, announced the news to WWD, to which it added that it was instead looking to focus on securing internal investments while reallocating resources to prioritise growth.

As such, the brand will now be showcasing its autumn 2024 collection through a look book, reflecting what the media outlet said was a tough landscape for small and mid-sized brands navigating a slowing in luxury spending.

It comes as part of a strategic shift at the brand, which had initially outlined plans to expand its presence and accessories business but is now looking to rethink the allocation of resources.

In its statement, Y/Project said that the alternative approach to showcasing the latest collection aligned with its goals for the season.

In spite of the decision, it also noted that it remained committed to transparency and openness in its communications with stakeholders while navigating the challenges of the current environment.