Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga postpones launch in light of Uvalde shooting

Gap has announced that the launch of its Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection has been postponed in regards to the unfortunate tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas.

In a statement, the fashion group said: “In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are postponing the Yeezy Engineered by Balenciaga launch until Friday, May 27.

“As we pause, our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted.”

On Tuesday, May 24, a gunman entered Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School and shot dead 19 students and two teachers, as well as injuring 17 more people.

Amidst the aftermath, many Americans are calling for stricter measures on gun ownership, with students across the country staging class walk-outs to protest gun violence in schools.