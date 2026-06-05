YKK to build third manufacturing plant in India

Japanese fastening products manufacturer YKK Corporation (YKK) has announced plans to construct a third manufacturing plant in India for its subsidiary, YKK India Private Limited (YKK India). The facility will be located at Origins by Mahindra, Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The expansion is designed to address the growing domestic demand and export-oriented manufacturing markets in India. The country has been expanding as one of the leading global producers of textiles and apparel. The new factory will work in coordination with the two existing YKK India production facilities located in Bawal, Haryana, in northern India.

YKK has committed an investment of 150 million dollars for the project, which covers land, buildings, machinery, and equipment. The development will feature a land area of 149,936 square metres and a building area of 74,658 square metres. Construction is scheduled for completion in February 2028.

According to the group, the state-of-the-art facility will integrate advanced technologies. Through this expansion, YKK plans to promote locally rooted business operations, expand regional employment opportunities, and establish a production system capable of delivering products that meet a wide range of customer needs.

YKK India was established on September 26, 1995, and is currently led by president Jin Deguchi. The subsidiary's corporate headquarters is based in New Delhi alongside multiple regional offices across India and overseas offices in Nepal, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.