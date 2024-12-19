YMC co-founder reacquires brand from French Connection

The co-founder of YMC–also known as You Must Create–has acquired a majority share in the British fashion brand from French Connection, reinstating his position as the main shareholder.

Jimmy Collins, who also serves as YMC’s chief executive officer, founded the brand in 1995 alongside the late Fraser Moss, and established it as a unisex apparel provider. The label was rescued from financial troubles in 2004 when French Connection stepped in with an investment.

This latest change of hands, however–reflective in filings with the UK’s Companies House–returns YMC to its independent roots, according to Collins, who told WWD upon announcement of the news that the brand was to take on a new direction under Sage Toda-Nation.

The designer took up the role of creative director earlier this year, succeeding Moss, and has since worked closely with Collins on repositioning YMC through new designs that draw inspiration from the brand’s archive, with a new collection due to launch in the spring 25 season.

Collins said a move towards a more minimal and genderless aesthetic should be expected, with prices also set to increase by around 15 percent to reflect changes in fabric, manufacturing and product development.

A continuation of collaborations should also be anticipated through new collections with Lavenham, George Cox and Cubbitts, as well as a new partnership with footwear label Merrell, all due to drop next year.

YMC will continue to operate as a multichannel brand, and is planning to expand on its physical store presence, currently made up of two London-based locations, while further increasing its online business to around 70 percent of total revenue. The brand will also further its support of partners in its three biggest markets–the UK, the US and South Korea.