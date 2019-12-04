Yolancris to target Asia with expansion plans

Barcelona-based bridal and evening wear brand Yolancris is looking to expand in Asia after confirming a joint venture with International Fashion Office Mostela (IOMF).

The strategic agreement will target the Asian market with the aim of strengthening and increasing its growth in China through IOMF’s partners Import S.L., Migo Business China and German company Jasmoda.

Yolancris, which has had a presence at the last two editions of Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, is currently present in more than 30 countries across Asia, USA, Europe, and Latin America, with showrooms and fairs in cities such as New York, Paris and Milan, and this deal is part of its wider plans to reinforce its international recognition and drive sales in the region.

“The maturity of the Chinese market has received exceptionally the value of the Firm's work,” explained Yolancris in a statement. “The differentiation, quality and exclusivity offered by the brand are aligned with the tastes and values of Asian women.”

Founded in 2005 by sisters Yolanda and Cristina Pérez, the Spanish brand specialises in evening and bridal gowns and is well known for its Boho style and craftsmanship. Its gowns have been worn by the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga.

Images: courtesy of Yolancris