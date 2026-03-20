Yoox to rollout new visual identity in experiential-focused pivot

A year on from LuxExperience’s takeover of Yoox Net-a-porter (YNAP), changes are still being rolled out among the retailer’s off-price division, Yoox.

In an interview with WWD, Yoox’s chief executive officer Mirko Nobili outlined his vision for the luxury e-tailer, which is due to embark on an experiential pivot under a new visual identity.

The refreshed branding and associated communication campaign, including a new modernised colour palette and an enhanced website and app, will begin rolling out from the end of March and continue until the end of the year.

Its introduction contributes to Nobili’s overarching goal to bring Yoox closer to the customer, with a mission to serve not only as a transactional platform, but as a part of culture.

With this in mind, Nobili said he plans to create a community based around art, culture, and creativity, while further elevation will be present in experiential initiatives, from editorial content to event access.

The executive reaffirmed that Yoox would remain an off-price e-commerce platform that caters to a customer who is “independent in taste” and “perfectly at ease with digital channels”.

In order to simplify the business and increase operational efficiency, Yoox has made changes to its operational setup, namely in the closure of its local logistical footprint in Asia-Pacific, Nobili confirmed.

Its Italy-based Interporto central hub remains at the core, underlined by an independent structure created for Yoox in the region, complete with its own technology and distribution network, a reflection of efforts to build a more specific identity to the storefront.

The focus on Italy is apt considering Nobili views potential within the country. The CEO also cited Germany, France, and Spain as promising markets, with Europe as a whole remaining the company’s main region having posted double-digit net sales last year.

Nobili took up the helm position at Yoox following LuxExperience’s – formerly Mytheresa – takeover of the YNAP group last year. Since the acquisition, the company has offloaded off-price website The Outnet, but has retained ownership of Net-a-porter, Mr Porter, and Yoox.