YouTube creators can now monetise revenue via short-form video

It may have been a long time coming, but YouTube will officially let creators monetise ad revenue on its short-form video making platform, Shorts, from February.

Shorts is the short-form section of the video-sharing website YouTube, hosting content much like YouTube's primary service but in a vertical format with a maximum length of 60 seconds. Shorts have collectively earned over 5 trillion views since the platform was made available to the public on July 13.

YouTube said it is expanding and evolving its YouTube Partner Program (YPP) and restructuring its terms, to give creators more flexibility in the ways they can earn from their content. Users must agree to new foundational contract terms if they wish to monetize on the platform. Creators can pick and choose from contract Modules to “unlock earning opportunities.”

Unlike TikTok, YouTube shares ad revenue directly with creators, making its monetisation scheme attractive to users.