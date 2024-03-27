Yves Rocher launches fully recyclable eco-refills

French beauty brand Yves Rocher has launched fully recyclable eco-refills for its renowned body care line, Bain de Nature.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in the beauty industry, as these eco-refills represent one of the first fully recyclable solutions of their kind, comprised of 90 percent certified ocean-bound recycled plastic made from waste plastics recovered from coastlines.

The new Bain de Nature Eco-refill range will reduce the use of plastic by 80 percent, as it uses four times less plastic than its standard 400ml bottle. Which will help reduce the beauty brand’s use of virgin plastic and strengthen its commitment to tackling global plastic pollution.

Yves Rocher is working with supplier Plastics For Change, which collects the used plastic in India. By choosing Ocean Bound Plastic recycled plastic for its eco-refills and its refillable bath and shower gel bottles, Yves Rocher states it will reduce its use of virgin plastic by 120 tons per year.

The move is part of Yves Rocher’s ‘Act Beautiful’ movement for more natural and more responsible beauty. It set out 10 actions for a more sustainable future, one of which was eco-designed packaging with less plastic to achieve its objective of reducing the plastic it uses by 30 percent by 2030.