Zalando acquires 3D technology specialist DeepAR

Zalando is acquiring London-based startup DeepAR and its associated ShopAR platform featuring 3D technology. The e-tailer confirmed the acquisition in a press release to FashionUnited. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Matthias Haase, vice president of Content Solutions at Zalando, commented: “We are incredibly excited to welcome the DeepAR team to the Zalando Group. With this acquisition, DeepAR benefits from Zalando’s expertise in fashion, technology, and scalable operations, while we gain access to DeepAR’s leading ShopAR platform, 3D technology, talent, and rapid innovation capabilities. It’s a win-win for both companies, and we look forward to the innovations we will create together for our customers.”

Laura Toledano, general manager for the UK, Ireland, and France at Zalando, added: “The UK is known as an innovative market with a strong sense of style. Therefore, I am delighted that we are investing in London-based startup DeepAR and welcoming them to the Zalando Group,” said Toledano. “We know that younger consumers, in particular, want to be inspired and entertained while shopping online. Being able to offer 3D content and experiences at scale will enhance the online shopping experience, further bridge the gap between physical and digital shopping, and deepen customer relationships in the UK and beyond.”

George Berkowski, co-founder and CEO of DeepAR, concluded: “We are thrilled to join forces with Zalando. Becoming part of Zalando’s ecosystem allows us to build Europe’s largest catalog of 3D Digital Twins, as well as a substantial collection of augmented reality try-on products, and to accelerate our own strategic roadmap. We look forward to working with the Zalando teams to ensure a smooth integration and to leverage our expertise to enhance the customer experience at Zalando.”

The acquisition of DeepAR follows Zalando's earlier announcement in December 2024, in which the company stated its intention to bid for the German e-tailer About You. Zalando aims to acquire 100 percent of About You's shares for 6.50 euros per share, valuing the company at approximately 1.2 billion euros.