Zalando acquires Swiss mobile body scanning developer Fision

German e-tailer Zalando has bought Swiss mobile body scanning developer Fision for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition marks Zalando’s latest move towards “solving the fashion industry’s key challenge of size and fit”, the retailer said.

Zurich-based Fision’s body scanning app and virtual dressing room aims to help consumers see how a garment would fit on their body.

According to research by Valuates Reports, the global virtual fitting room market is forecasted to double from 3 million dollars in 2019 to 6.5 million dollars by 2025.

The technology is particularly important in the current retail landscape where Covid-19 continues to disrupt the in-store experience.

“We are constantly on the lookout for new teams and technologies that can help us provide the best experience to our customers along their entire fashion journey,” said Jim Freeman, Zalando’s chief technology officer. “We will continue to invest in strengthening Zalando’s tech capabilities in order to propel us on our path to become the starting point for millions of fashion customers across Europe.”

Zalando said it hopes to further build up a new tech hub in Zurich, growing the site to 150+ jobs over time.