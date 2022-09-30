Zalando builds on Nike partnership with membership programme

European e-commerce platform Zalando has announced an evolution in its strategic partnership with Nike with the introduction of a new membership programme.

The feature will gradually roll out through 10 European countries, starting with Austria in October.

Customers in each of the regions will be able to access a selection of products once connecting their Nike account to Zalando, allowing them to shop an expanded selection of the brand’s footwear and apparel on the site.

“As the Starting Point for Fashion and Lifestyle, we want to provide customers with best-in-class experiences and flawless choice,” said David Schneider, Zalando’s co-CEO, in a release.

He continued: “Engaging in this new connected partnership we strengthen our efforts to best serve Zalando customers with Nike’s innovative sport lifestyle footwear and apparel, compelling connected member benefits and distinctive experiences.”

Following Austria, the feature will also become available to customers in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Italy and Poland.

The duo said in the release that the long-term partnership reflected a mutual passion for innovation, with both companies finding similarities in their long term commitments to sustainability and reducing their environmental footprint.