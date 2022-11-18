Zalando discontinues resale platform Zircle

German fashion giant Zalando is putting an end to Zircle, its second-hand fashion platform.

The retailer told FashionUnited that “after careful consideration” it has decided to discontinue the standalone Zircle app, and instead focus on the pre-owned category on the Zalando website and app.

All 23 employees at Zircle have accepted alternative positions at Zalando, the company added.

Zalando first piloted Zircle (the name combines the words Zalando and circular) in 2019 with a pop-up store in Berlin.

In the coming years, the resale platform expanded to Spain, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and Denmark.