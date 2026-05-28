Zalando expands pre-owned offering through partnership with Vestiaire Collective

Vestiaire Collective is bringing second-hand luxury fashion to Zalando.

The Berlin-based online retailer and the French resale platform have entered into a partnership, the two companies announced on Thursday. A hand-checked selection of second-hand luxury items will now be available on Zalando.

The collaboration will be rolled out in 14 European markets. It will give Zalando customers access to luxury items from over 50 designer brands, some of which were previously unavailable on the platform. The range includes ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags and accessories. It is available immediately via a dedicated landing page on Zalando.

“We are delighted to introduce a range of authenticated luxury fashion with Vestiaire Collective as our first pre-owned partner,” said Alice Marshall, director of pre-owned at Zalando. “The demand for high-quality pre-owned fashion is constantly growing. By expanding the offering to include authenticated luxury items and combining this with the convenience of Zalando, we want to encourage even more customers to discover second-hand shopping for themselves.”

Verification meets right of return

The collaboration with Vestiaire Collective marks the first time the Berlin-based company has opened its existing pre-owned category to a partner. This move is driven in no small part by the current market trend. According to Zalando, in 2025 an average of 62 percent of the pre-owned range was sold within the first seven days of being listed. Additionally, 40 percent of orders included both new and used items in the same basket.

The partnership will combine Vestiaire Collective's expertise in authenticating luxury goods with Zalando's reach and platform structure. This aims to further enhance the second-hand shopping experience for customers. The integration of both systems is a key focus. While Vestiaire Collective contributes its established verification and quality processes, Zalando provides the technical infrastructure and access to a broad customer base across several European markets.

The integration is intended to further strengthen trust and transparency in the pre-owned segment. It will also make the purchasing process as smooth as possible for customers. In addition to Vestiaire Collective's multi-stage verification process, Zalando's 30-day return period will remain. This ensures the online retailer's existing service standards are maintained and integrated into the new offering.

“We want to make it easier for millions of people in Europe to access verified second-hand luxury,” explained Thomas Hezard, chief product officer at Vestiaire Collective. “Through the partnership with Zalando, we are reaching a new generation of customers where they already shop. Together, we are making circular luxury more visible and attractive to a broad, young target audience.”