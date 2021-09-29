Zalando invests in circular apparel and textile tech group Infinited Fiber Company

Zalando is the latest fashion company to invest in Finish circular apparel and textile technology group Infinited Fiber Company.

The German e-tail giant announced Tuesday it has invested an undisclosed sum in the Finish company, whose proprietary technology turns cellulose-based raw materials like cotton-rich textile waste into a regenerated textile called Infinna, which is biodegradable, recyclable and contains no microplastics.

It comes as the market for alternative, non-plastic-based materials continues to heat up amid growing consumer and investor demand for more sustainable fashion.

The investment by Zalando completes a recent funding round led by H&M Group, with participation from other fashion giants like Adidas and Bestseller’s investment arm Invest FWD A/S.

Espoo-based Infinited Fiber Company said it will use the funding to prepare for building its flagship factory in Finland in response to “the strong growth in demand from global fashion and textile brands” for its Infinna fiber.

Additionally, the two companies are signing a letter of intent that includes Zalando providing raw materials to Infinited Fiber Company in the future and Zalando using the regenerated Infinna fiber for its private-label production.

Infinited Fiber Company co-founder and CEO Petri Alava said: “We are delighted to welcome Zalando as a new strategic investor into our circle of partners, and see their commitment as further indication of the fashion industry’s strong belief in our innovation.”

He said Zalando’s “vast brand portfolio and circularity initiatives provide a great basis to deepen our collaboration and to secure feedstock for our flagship plant”.

This is the latest circular push by Zalando, which last year pledged to extend the life of 50 million fashion pieces by 2023 as part of its broader ‘do.More’ sustainability strategy.

“We want to be part of the solution for a more sustainable fashion industry,” said Zalando co-CEO David Schneider. “With the investment in Infinited Fiber Company, we initiate a collaboration with a circular technology innovator to grow the industry share of textiles recycled into new textiles, which currently sits at only one percent.”