Zalando intends to take over About You

Zalando intends to make an offer for e-tailer About You. Both Zalando SE and About You's parent company, the Otto Group, have confirmed the planned acquisition. Zalando aims to acquire 100 percent of About You's shares for 6.50 euro per share.

Currently, About You GmbH has 186,153,487 shares outstanding, as indicated on the e-tailer's investor relations website. The price offered by Zalando per share is approximately 12 percent higher than the analysts' current valuation. The deal is expected to be finalised in the summer of 2025, pending shareholder approval and regulatory clearance.

About You was founded in 2014 as a subsidiary of the Otto Group. The company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2021.

Key shareholders of About You (Otto Group, the Otto family, Heartland, and About You's management team) have already entered into binding agreements to sell their shares. Collectively, they hold 73 percent of the shares. The remaining shareholders are also encouraged to accept Zalando's offer, according to multiple press releases.

“Redefining fashion and lifestyle shopping by creating the best possible experience for customers and partners has always been the driving force for both of our teams. I am excited about how, together, we can cover a larger share of the fashion and lifestyle market,” says Robert Gentz, Co-CEO and co-founder of Zalando. “In B2C, we can offer customers and brands distinctive and rich shopping experiences. In B2B, combining our complementary software capabilities, Tradebyte and Scayle, will create an even more sophisticated e-commerce operating system, enabling brands and retailers to manage their multi-channel business across Europe and beyond.”

Both platforms will retain their own identities but will benefit from synergies in logistics, payment infrastructure, and commercial partnerships. “This strategic move will empower the combined entity to offer tailored and frictionless shopping experiences, catering to the unique needs and preferences of their customers,” the press release stated.