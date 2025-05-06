Zalando remains on growth path in first quarter

The Berlin-based online fashion retailer Zalando SE concluded the first quarter of the 2025 financial year with a solid increase in sales and significantly improved its earnings.

The latest results, which the company presented on Tuesday, were not surprising. Analysts had recently expected that the e-commerce specialist would continue its growth trajectory in the first months of the year.

In the period from January to March, group revenue amounted to 2.42 billion euros, an increase of 7.9 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew by 6.5 percent to almost 3.50 billion euros.

Quarterly profit stands at 9.9 million euros

The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted for special items, reached 46.7 million euros, exceeding the corresponding prior-year level of 28.3 million euros by 65.2 percent. The bottom line showed a net profit of 9.9 million euros, after the company had to report a loss of 8.9 million euros in the same period of the previous year.

Co-chief executive officer David Schröder was satisfied with the latest results: “We are making great progress in implementing our ecosystem strategy. Our expanded offerings are attracting great interest from our customers and partners,” he explained in a statement. “Growth in the B2C sector was driven in particular by a successful end-of-season sale and a promising start to the spring/summer season – also supported by the continuous rollout of our further developed Plus bonus programme and a new high in the number of our active customers.”

In the B2B sector, Zalando recorded “continued double-digit growth rates” and is further expanding its logistics offering ZEOS, according to Schröder. The focus this year is “particularly on logistics and software solutions”.

Management confirms annual forecasts

The online retailer also confirmed its annual forecasts. For 2025, it continues to expect increases in revenue and GMV of between 4 and 9 percent, “despite a rapidly changing geopolitical and macroeconomic environment”.

The EBIT, adjusted for special items, is expected to increase to between 530 and 590 million euros. In the past year, it had amounted to 511.1 million euros. The effects of the imminent acquisition of competitor About You are not yet included in the forecasts.