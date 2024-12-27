Zalando revises its loyalty programme

Zalando is revising its 'Plus Programme', eliminating the previous annual fee in favour of a points system.

Customers of the Berlin online retailer will in future be able to collect points through purchases and activities such as subscribing to newsletters in order to advance through four levels, Zalando announced on Friday. Depending on their points score, customers will receive corresponding benefits, such as birthday vouchers or access to special events.

"Over the past few years, we have built a strong bonus programme with over 2.5 million members in eight markets with Zalando Plus," explained Pascal Hahn, VP customer conversion at Zalando. "With the new Zalando Plus programme, we are fulfilling this wish and, on top of that, making the offer free of charge for our customers."

After a successful launch in Spain, the revamped programme is now being rolled out in Austria and France. Existing Plus members will benefit from a seamless transition as they will automatically gain access to certain benefits based on their previous usage. In addition, Zalando will refund all previous Plus customers the full annual fee.